Bob Dylan Announces Spring US Tour Dates
Bob Dylan will be back on the road this spring. The next leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will begin on March 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
From there, the singer-songwriter will bring the trek through various southern cities in the U.S., including Athens, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee and more. Currently, this portion of the tour is scheduled to wrap in Dallas on April 4.
Tickets for all concerts will be available beginning Jan. 26. A complete list of show dates is available below.
Dylan has been performing on this Rough and Rowdy Ways tour since 2021, with his set lists focusing primarily on songs from his 2020 album of the same name. The tour is advertised as lasting until this year.
Bob Dylan, Spring 2024 Tour Dates
March 1 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
March 2 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
March 5 - Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 6 - Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 7 - Fort Myers, Florida @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
March 9 - Orlando, Florida @ Walt Disney Theater
March 10 - Orlando, Florida @ Walt Disney Theater
March 12 - Jacksonville, Florida @ Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
March 14 - Athens, Georgia @ The Classic Center
March 15 - Athens, Georgia @ The Classic Center
March 17 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Belk Theater
March 18 - Fayetteville, North Carolina @ Crown Theatre
March 20 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
March 21 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
March 23 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace
March 24 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Louisville Palace
March 26 - Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 27 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
March 29 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre
March 30 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre
April 1 - Springfield, Missouri @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall
April 2 - Wichita, Kansas @ Century II Performing Arts Center
April 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Hall at Fair Park
