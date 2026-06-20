In 1969, Rolling Stone asked Bob Dylan if he could ever imagine a time when he would stop making albums.

"Well, let's put it this way," came his reply. "Making a record isn't any more than just recording a song, for me. Well, that's what it’s been up 'til now. Not necessarily going into the studio for any other reason than to record a song. So, if I was to stop writing songs, I would stop recording. Or let's say, if I was to stop singing, I guess I would stop recording. But I don't foresee that. I'll be recording, 'cause that's a way for me to unload my head."

At that point, Dylan had nine studio albums to his name. At the time of this writing in June 2026, he has 40, and that's not including his famous Bootleg Series or various live releases.

Let's say you don't know too much about Dylan's music. Where does one start? Below, we've mapped out what we feel to be the "Big 4" of his career, the absolute essential listens of Dylan's vast catalog.

1. The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (1963)

In the very beginning, like many of his folk peers, Dylan focused on covers. It wasn't until 1963's The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan that a shift toward original songwriting took place.

And what a shift it was. Within a matter of months, Dylan went from covering traditional tunes to writing the anthemic "Blowin' in the Wind," the poignant "Girl From the North Country," the politically stinging "Masters of War" and the heartfelt "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right." Suddenly, Dylan, the "Spokesman of a Generation" (a title he despised), had arrived.

Even the Beatles knew Dylan possessed something that hadn't been seen before. "In Paris in 1964 was the first time I ever heard Dylan at all," John Lennon later said, as quoted in Anthology. "Paul [McCartney] got the record [The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan] from a French DJ. For three weeks in Paris we didn't stop playing it. We all went potty about Dylan."

Dylan, in essence, took what he'd learned through recording covers and voraciously reading books on poetry, European literature and Beat adventures, then looked around at his own world and combined it all. Young people across America recognized themselves in Dylan's songs — the aversion to authority that seemed always to favor the rich and entitled, distrust of those at the helm of nuclear power and all the hopeless romance that exists in spite of it all.

2. Highway 61 Revisited (1965)

It didn't take long for Dylan to start moving away from folk toward something a bit more rigorous. With the snap of a snare drum at the top of "Like a Rolling Stone," a new type of American music was born.

With Highway 61 Revisited, Dylan held on to some of the same poetic devices he employed in his earlier songwriting — multiverse songs with no proper choruses that feel like taking a carousel ride through the wildest dream you've ever had, complete with circus clowns and outlaws and peasants. Intelligent, rowdy and radical, like On the Road if it was an album.

Here Dylan proved that rock music could be just as literate as folk, though by this time, he'd changed the primary vessel of delivery. He'd turned in his acoustic guitar for an electric one, a move that many fans perceived as heresy but would later prove an ingenious moment of prescience — just a few years later, electric guitar, particularly in the context of rock 'n' roll music, was king.

Highway 61 Revisited went to No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Top LPs chart and No. 4 on the U.K. chart, but its real influence happened on the car radios and turntables of young people all over the world. As Bruce Springsteen would later famously put it, that opening snare drum was like "somebody kicked open the door to your mind."

READ MORE: 20 Different Takes on Bob Dylan's Most-Covered Song

3. Blood on the Tracks (1975)

Dylan has always been a famously enigmatic figure, often fudging the truth in interviews, flat-out lying in some cases and generally refusing to get too specific about his songwriting subjects. "I'm not good at defining things," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2004. "Even if I could tell you what the song was about I wouldn't. It's up to the listener to figure out what it means to him."

But it was very clear to listeners that with 1975's Blood on the Tracks, Dylan was taking a more introspective approach than he arguably ever had before. It was around this time that his first marriage was disintegrating — Dylan's son, Wallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan, would later describe Blood on the Tracks as the sound of "my parents talking."

This is not the slickest sounding album in terms of production. There's a sense that it was cobbled together, and indeed it was, using sessions from both New York and Minneapolis recording locations, but that only adds to the album's feeling of regret and grief.

Dylan didn't invent the heartbreak album, and his was not the only one released to much praise in the '70s. But Blood on the Tracks marks a pivotal moment in his notoriously private life, a window into the emotional inner workings of a songwriter who typically shields himself behind dark sunglasses.

4. Time Out of Mind (1997)

Like a number of other artists, Dylan's musical journey through the '80s resulted in some questionable album releases, most of which sound just as dated today as you'd expect. In 1997, Dylan finally made a triumphant return to starker, original songwriting with one of the most poignant records of his career, Time Out of Mind.

Time Out of Mind won three Grammys, including Album of the Year in 1998, in no small part thanks to the contributions of producer Daniel Lanois, who helped steer the project in a more atmospheric direction.

Dylan was not yet 60 at the time, but a fair amount of people believed his best work was behind him and the well had run dry — he'd even been hospitalized around that time for histoplasmosis pericarditis, a literal infection of the heart, which might explain why Time Out of Mind's songs felt bleak. "Every nerve in my body is so naked and numb," he sings in "Not Dark Yet." "I can't even remember what it was I came here to get away from."

"You know, I’m not really quite sure why it seems to people that Time Out of Mind is a darker picture," Dylan said to Rolling Stone in 2001. "In my mind, there's nothing dark about it. It's not like, you know, Dante's Inferno or something. It doesn't paint a picture of goblins and goons and grotesque-looking creatures or anything like that. I really don't understand why it is looked at as such a dark album, really."

Darkness may have been confused for ruminations on mortality, good and bad. When one spends their entire life making albums, as Dylan has, they're allowed that trip.