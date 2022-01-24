Bob Dylan Reveals New 2022 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan will resume his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in March.

The next leg of the global trek will launch in Phoenix on March 3 and wrap up roughly a month and a half later in Oklahoma City, Okla., on April 14.

You can view a complete list of dates below.

Last fall, Dylan completed the first segment of the tour, which is being billed as a "worldwide" excursion that will last until 2024. The majority of the set list's songs performed on the tour have been pulled from Dylan's most recent album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways, though the singer-songwriter has also pulled out a few surprising numbers, such as the inclusion of "To Be Alone With You" from 1969's Nashville Skyline, which he hasn't performed live since 2005.

Tickets for upcoming performances can be purchased at the artist's website beginning Jan 28.

Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2022

March 3 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Federal Theatre

March 4 - Tucson, Arizona @ Tucson Music Hall

March 6 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Kiva Auditorium

March 8 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

March 10 - Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

March 11 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

March 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

March 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

March 16 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Hall

March 18 - Shreveport, Louisiana @ Municipal Auditorium

March 19 - New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre

March 21 - Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery PAC

March 23 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

March 24 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre

March 26 - Savannah, Georgia @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

March 27 - North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston PAC

March 29 - Columbia, South Carolina @ Township Auditorium

March 30 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Ovens Auditorium

April 1 - Greensboro, North Carolina @ Steven Tanger Center

April 2 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 4 - Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Tivoli Theatre

April 5 - Birmingham, Alabama @ BJCC Concert Hall

April 7 - Mobile, Alabama @ Saenger Theatre

April 9 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre

April 11 - Little Rock, Arkansas @ Robinson Center

April 13 - Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Brady Theatre

April 14 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre