Bob Dylan Reveals New 2022 Tour Dates
Bob Dylan will resume his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in March.
The next leg of the global trek will launch in Phoenix on March 3 and wrap up roughly a month and a half later in Oklahoma City, Okla., on April 14.
You can view a complete list of dates below.
Last fall, Dylan completed the first segment of the tour, which is being billed as a "worldwide" excursion that will last until 2024. The majority of the set list's songs performed on the tour have been pulled from Dylan's most recent album, 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways, though the singer-songwriter has also pulled out a few surprising numbers, such as the inclusion of "To Be Alone With You" from 1969's Nashville Skyline, which he hasn't performed live since 2005.
Tickets for upcoming performances can be purchased at the artist's website beginning Jan 28.
Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour 2022
March 3 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Federal Theatre
March 4 - Tucson, Arizona @ Tucson Music Hall
March 6 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Kiva Auditorium
March 8 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
March 10 - Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
March 11 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
March 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
March 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
March 16 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Hall
March 18 - Shreveport, Louisiana @ Municipal Auditorium
March 19 - New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre
March 21 - Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery PAC
March 23 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
March 24 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre
March 26 - Savannah, Georgia @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
March 27 - North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston PAC
March 29 - Columbia, South Carolina @ Township Auditorium
March 30 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Ovens Auditorium
April 1 - Greensboro, North Carolina @ Steven Tanger Center
April 2 - Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 4 - Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Tivoli Theatre
April 5 - Birmingham, Alabama @ BJCC Concert Hall
April 7 - Mobile, Alabama @ Saenger Theatre
April 9 - Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre
April 11 - Little Rock, Arkansas @ Robinson Center
April 13 - Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Brady Theatre
April 14 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre