Billy Gibbons Launches Solo Tour: Set List, Video

Billy Gibbons kicked off his solo tour with the BFGs on Jan.17, playing the first of several shows at the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu. Since then, he's played seven more shows, including three at the Blue Note in Napa, California.

On Jan. 22 in Napa, Gibbons' set focused on mostly ZZ Top songs, including classics like "Sharp Dressed Man," "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Just Got Paid," plus covers of "Foxy Lady" by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, "Pipeline" by the Chantays and "Wine, Wine, Wine" by the Nightcaps.

You can view a complete set list from Napa, plus fan-filmed footage from the show, below.

From here, Gibbons' tour will make stops in places like Phoenix, Cleveland, Chicago and over a dozen more.

ZZ Top's Upcoming Tour

Once Gibbons' solo tour concludes on Feb. 20 in Bristol, Tennessee, he'll have a little less than two weeks before hitting the road again with ZZ Top. The band's 2025 Elevation Tour will begin on March 5 in Dothan, Alabama.

"Each group, ZZ and the BFG’s serve up different players, different approaches and modestly different sounds. That diversity offers a chance for us all to stretch out a bit and do some things that somehow work spontaneously supernaturally within," Gibbons explained in a recent interview with The Press Democrat. "Performing with ZZ Top is like being out with great friends; The BFG’s experience is like going local, not having previously stepped down any particular avenue. It generates a reward to chasing curiosity!"

Watch Billy Gibbons and the BFGs Perform ZZ Top's 'Just Got Paid' in Napa, California

Watch Billy Gibbons and the BFGs Perform ZZ Top's 'Sharp Dressed Man' in Napa, California

Watch Billy Gibbons and the BFGs Cover the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 'Foxy Lady' in Napa, California

Billy Gibbons and the BFGs, 1/22/25, Blue Note, Napa, California, Set List:

1. "Q-Vo"

2. "Waitin' for the Bus" (ZZ Top cover)

3. "Jesus Just Left Chicago" (ZZ Top cover)

4. "Gimme All Your Lovin'" (ZZ Top cover)

5. "Cheap Sunglasses" (ZZ Top cover)

6. "I Got Love If You Want It" (Slim Harpo cover)

7. "Blue Jean Blues" (ZZ Top cover)

8. "Foxy Lady" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

9. "Certified Blues" (ZZ Top cover)

10. "Francine" (ZZ Top cover)

11. "Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings" (ZZ Top cover)

12. "Just Got Paid" (ZZ Top cover)

13. "Sharp Dressed Man" (ZZ Top cover)

14. "Brown Sugar" (ZZ Top cover)

15. "La Grange" (ZZ Top cover)

16. "Pipeline" (The Chantays cover)

17. "Wine, Wine, Wine" (The Nightcaps cover)

18. "Thunderbird" (ZZ Top cover)