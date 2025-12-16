Beat to Continue Honoring King Crimson on Sprawling 2026 European Tour
Beat, the all-star collective honoring the music of '80s King Crimson, will hit the road again this summer on an extensive European tour.
The supergroup — featuring King Crimson alumni Adrian Belew and Tony Levin plus guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey — will launch its tour on June 8 in London. They'll visit Paris, Munich, Prague, Vienna, Barcelona, Istanbul and a myriad of other cities before concluding the run on July 17 in Cmielow, Poland.
"BEAT is coming to Europe in the summer of 2026 to celebrate the incredible 1980s music of King Crimson," Beat and Vai said in a joint social media statement. "It’s going to be a powerful run of shows, and we’d love for you to be part of it. Tickets for most dates are available now—don’t wait, grab yours now!"
Ticketing information can be found at Beat's website. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Will Beat Record New Music?
News of Beat's 2026 European tour follows the September release of Beat Live. The album was recorded during a 2024 concert in Los Angeles, and the set list was culled from King Crimson's trio of '80s albums: 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair.
While the band is still focused on playing classic King Crimson songs on the road, Beat hasn't ruled out recording new music.
"Right now, the goal is to honor this King Crimson music the best we can and play anywhere that'll take us," Belew told UCR in early 2025. "But that has a shelf life, obviously. Because once you've toured the world with it, I wouldn't want to go back out and tour the whole world again doing the same thing. Because there's way too many things to do."
Beat 2026 European Tour Dates
June 8 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
June 10 - Paris, France @ Olympia
June 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
June 13 - Strasbourg, France @ Palais des Congres
June 14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark
June 15 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
June 16 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Musikhuset
June 18 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Universum
June 19 - Munich, Germany @ Tollwood Festival
June 20 - Vienna, Austria @ Weiner Stadthalle
June 23 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
June 24 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013
June 26 - Madrid, Spain @ TBA
June 27 - Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Legends Festival
June 28 - Barcelona, Spain @ TBA
June 30 - Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Festival del Vittoriale Tener-a-mente
July 2 - Pompei, Italy @ Amphitheatre of Pompeii
July 3 - Bari, Italy @ Fiera del Levante
July 4 - Perugia, Italy @ Umbria Jazz – Arena Santa Giuliana
July 6 - Udine, Italy @ Castello di Udine
July 7 - Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata
July 9 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ NDK Hall 1
July 11 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre
July 13 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane’s Tent
July 15 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Music Stage
July 17 - Zamek Ćmielów, Poland @ Stratocastle
