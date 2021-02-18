Beach Boys Sell Music Catalog to Irving Azoff-Led Company

The Beach Boys have sold their catalog and assets, becoming the latest classic artists to do so amid a growing trend.

Iconic Artists Group, a company run by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Irving Azoff, has purchased controlling interest in the group’s “intellectual property, including their sound recordings, the brand, select musical compositions and memorabilia," according to a press release. Members of the Beach Boys and their heirs will retain an interest in their assets to “participate in the upside Iconic expects to create by actively marketing and promoting the Beach Boys.”

Though a dollar amount was not announced with the sale, artists such as Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks have recently sold some or all of their publishing rights for massive sums. The Beach Boys deal appears to be more encompassing, with the group's brands and likenesses also taken into account.

“The Beach Boys and our songs have been one of the great joys of our lives,” Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and the Carl Wilson estate commented in a joint statement. “For more than half a century, we’ve witnessed generations of fans from all corners of the world come together to celebrate our music, dancing and singing along to the songs that we have loved and performed for decades. As we look towards the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Beach Boys, we wanted a partner to help expand opportunities for our brand, while continuing to preserve our tradition as a band whose music transcends the test of time. We are confident that Irving and Iconic are the ideal partners and are confident that the Beach Boys’ ongoing legacy is in the best possible hands. We are very proud of what we have achieved as the Beach Boys and how our songs continue to resonate with our fans.”

“The Beach Boys are an American treasure,” added Azoff. “I am honored that the Beach Boys have entrusted Iconic to preserve and grow their legacy. And I’m thrilled that the Beach Boys want to stay invested in the growth of the incredible cultural brand they created.”

Throughout their prolific career, the Beach Boys have released 29 studio albums, eight live albums and 71 singles. Their 1966 album Pet Sounds remains one of the most acclaimed releases in history. The band’s surviving members have not toured together since 2012, though Jardine has previously stated that a 2021 trek celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary “will happen.”