Bad Company Will Perform Two Songs at Their Rock Hall Induction

Bad Company fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The band will indeed perform at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month.

The band's drummer, Simon Kirke, shared the news during a recent interview with journalist Lyndsey Parker that he and Paul Rodgers are excited about the forthcoming event at the Peacock Theatre on Nov. 8 . "I think the secret is out that we will perform. I don’t know, I might get into trouble," he says. "But I saw some Google News [update] that 'Bad Company will perform at the Hall of Fame'. So, I will cautiously say yes. I'm not at liberty to say which songs. I mean, quite honestly, I don't give a s--t. We're going to play, and whatever Paul chooses is fine by me! Just to play with him again is going to be a real thrill for me. I missed him. I missed playing with the band. I miss playing particularly with Paul. He's such a wonderful singer."

How Long Has it Been Since Bad Company's Last Show?

The band turned in a fiery 12-song performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas back in 2019, part of a series of ongoing shows they'd played that year, sharing the stage with longtime friends Lynyrd Skynyrd. "It was one of the best gigs we ever played," he remembers now. "So, thank God we finished on a good gig and not a sh---y one!

He's looking forward to playing music again with his old friend. "I haven't heard him sing since [the Las Vegas show,] quite honestly," the drummer says. "I know he has sung, and we are going to do a couple of rehearsals for the cameras and so on and so forth. But when you have a voice that naturally good, it's going to take a hell of a lot for it to fray or devalue. So, I think he's going to be fine for the two songs that we've chosen."

Kirke and Rodgers Recently Said Goodbye to Mick Ralphs

The co-founding guitarist passed away in June after a long illness and his longtime bandmate confirms that he and Rodgers recently had a chance to pay proper tribute to both Mick, as well as late Bad Company bassist Boz Burrell, who died in 2006. Joyfully, they were joined by additional friends and family. "We had a farewell memorial bash for Mick at his favorite pub, just outside Henley in England," he shares. "It's called the Crooked Billet; God knows what that means. It's about the size of your living room. There were about 70 or 80 friends, old road crew, wives, ex-wives, Boz Burrell’s widow, just a whole bunch of friends. We had a dinner and I played seven or eight Bad Company songs, and then Zak Starkey played drums on a bunch of Mott the Hoople songs. It was a lovely night. I'm so glad I went over."

You Can Hear Some New Bad Company Recordings

While the group has been long dormant when it comes to making new music, Rodgers and Kirke did participate in some of the songs on the new all-star compilation, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, which is out now. The singer guests with both Halestorm and Blackberry Smoke, while he and Kirke teamed up together with Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard for a fresh take on the Bad Co classic, "Seagull."

A longtime fan, Elliott was elated for the opportunity and was happy with how it turned out. "I got a beautiful email from Paul, where he wrote, 'Joe, you've done such a stellar job on this. I really didn't want to do anything on it, because it sounds so good," he recalls in a conversation with UCR. But the Bad Company vocalist, nudged by his wife, Cynthia, eventually relented. "He does [a few different things] just to say that he's on it, you know? I said, 'I'm glad you did, because I want to be able to go to my grave knowing that I'm on a record with Paul Rodgers.'"

Listen to Joe Elliott and Phil Collen Perform 'Seagull' With Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke

How to Watch This Year's Induction Ceremony

The festivities will air live on Disney+, at 5PM PST, 6PM MST, 7PM CST and 8PM EST, and will be available for a la carte streaming after the ceremony. ABC will also present a primetime special with performance highlights on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Those standout moments will begin streaming the next day on Hulu.

