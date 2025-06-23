Mick Ralphs, a founding member of Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, has died. He was 81.

Paul Rodgers, his former Bad Company bandmate, shared, "Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor.

"Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."

Drummer Simon Kirke also issued a statement, noting, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."

In 2016, following a tour with Bad Company, Ralphs was hospitalized with a stroke. He officially retired from performing after that. According to a press release announcing his death, "Ralphs gave his final performance with Bad Company on Oct. 29, 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing."

Ralphs was born in England in March 1944 and began playing in local bands in the early '60s. In 1969, he helped form Mott the Hoople, remaining with the band until 1973, contributing to all of the band's studio albums in some capacity.

He also played on all of Bad Company's albums, even though he didn't always tour with them.

What Songs Did Mick Ralphs Perform On?

Although he played on a few tracks on the band's 1974 album, The Hoople, Ralphs was already on to his next project, Bad Company, which he cofounded with former Free singer Paul Rodgers.

The band's 1974 self-titled debut album included the hit single "Can't Get Enough," which was written by Ralphs. He also wrote and sang "Ready for Love" on Mott the Hoople's 1972 album, All the Young Dudes. Bad Company covered the song on their first LP.

Over the years, Ralphs played with other artists, including a spot on David Gilmour's 1984 About Face tour and as a guitarist with former Mott the Hoople bandmate Ian Hunter. He also released a handful of solo albums over the decades in addition to a couple with the Mick Ralphs Blues Band.

Ralph's death comes just months after Bad Company was finally announced as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's induction class this year.