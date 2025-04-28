Bad Company React to Rock Hall Induction: ‘A Long Time Coming’

The surviving members of Bad Company say they are "elated" to have finally been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with two of them saying they intend to perform at the November ceremony.

"It is pretty amazing and very cool to be part of an iconic American institution that celebrates music, musicians and sometimes unsung heroes behind the scenes," singer Paul Rodgers told Billboard. "I know that our fans, friends and some media have wanted this for a long time, so they will be pleased at last."

"It's been a long time coming," drummer Simon Kirke added. "I'm not taking anything away from the [Rock Hall] committee; they had their reasons, but it's a welcome addition if you will."

Guitarist Mick Ralphs, who suffered a debilitating stroke in 2016, noted via e-mail: "I am elated and think Bad Company's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is fantastic."

The article goes on to note that Ralphs' health will keep him from attending the Nov. 8 ceremony, but that Rodgers and Kirke plan to perform, although full details have yet to be revealed.

Bad Company had long been considered one of the Hall’s most egregious omissions. With more than 40 million albums sold, along with classic hits like “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “Shooting Star” and “Bad Company,” the group’s resume was certainly stacked.

In 2023, Kirke described it as "such a travesty" that Bad Company hadn't been inducted, noting that the group had "been responsible for influencing a lot of bands who are already in the Hall."

In recent months, several notable musicians have thrown their support behind Bad Company’s nomination, championing the band’s Hall of Fame case. Robert Plant, Alice Cooper, Ronnie Wood and Neal Schon were among the artists who posted about the group on social media, while Sammy Hagar even went so far as to record a short video alongside Rodgers endorsing Bad Company’s campaign.

When Was Bad Company’s Last Concert?

Bad Company’s final tour took place in 2019 and concluded with a performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rodgers has battled health problems, including multiple strokes and heart problems in recent years. The issues have largely slowed him down, though the singer did release a solo album in 2023 and has made several guest appearances on television.

In a 2023 interview, Kirke admitted Bad Company’s performing days were “pretty much over,” with Rodgers’ health problems among the main reasons. “We had a good run and I think we're going to lay the old Bad Company to rest pretty soon,” Kirke remarked.