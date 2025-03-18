Fellow Rockers Rallying Behind Bad Company’s Rock Hall Case

It took a long time for Bad Company to land a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Now that they’re finally on the ballot, many of music’s biggest stars are championing the band’s case for induction.

“What an epic journey the music of Bad Company has been on,” Robert Plant wrote to X (formerly Twitter). “As effective now as it was all those years ago. A cool groove from the Swan Song boys.” Swan Song records was a label established by Plant and his Led Zeppelin bandmates in 1974. Bad Company was one of the first signings, and the group’s debut album was a massive success for band and label alike. Plant’s social media message was accompanied with a link for fans to vote for Bad Company’s induction.

"In the business, we call [Bad Company singer] Paul [Rodgers] 'the voice',” Alice Cooper explained during a Q&A session on the Rock Legends Cruise, “because he's just one of the best singers out there and one of the nicest guys ever. He had some physical problems lately, but I certainly voted for him."

Cooper has also shown support for Bad Company on social media, as has Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and Journey’s Neal Schon. The latter rocker called it “a sin” that both Bad Company and Free – Rodgers earlier band – haven’t been inducted.

Meanwhile, Sammy Hagar posted a video alongside Rodgers, who he referred to as “my hero.” “Paul Rodgers had as much influence on my singing as any singer of my time,” the Red Rocker added in the video’s caption.

Howard Stern Says Vote for Bad Company Is an 'Easy Decision'

It’s not just musicians who are rallying behind Bad Company’s candidacy. Famed radio host Howard Stern has also used his formidable platform to support the group.

“Bad Company is a fantastic fucking band. And those songs are monster,” Stern declared on his show. “I mean, come on. Easy decision right there.”

The wave of support for Bad Company feels similar to what Foreigner experienced last year. Despite impressive resumes, both groups endured decades of neglect from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s nominating committee, while outside observers wondered why they hadn’t been considered. When Foreigner finally made it on the ballot, Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Slash were among the many rockers who lobbied for their induction. The group was enshrined as part of the 2024 class.