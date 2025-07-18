August 2025 promises an embarrassment of rock concert riches, with new live releases from the Who, Jethro Tull, Roger Waters, Jerry Garcia, John Wetton and UFO. Upcoming box sets from Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Deep Purple include still more rehearsals and songs from the stage.

As for studio recordings, John Fogerty has updated his best-known songs for Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years. The new 20-track album follows a successful court battle over publishing rights. John Oates's follow-up to 2024's Reunion, simply titled Oates, has been described as a return to the "classic groove-oriented R&B and pop he produced in the '70s and '80s." The Black Keys 13th studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, marks another quick return after 2024's Ohio Players.

Deep Purple has not one, but two big releases on the way. Their latest Made in Japan box set includes new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the original album by Steven Wilson. They've also remixed and expanded 2005's Rapture of the Deep, which was Deep Purple's fourth after Steve Morse took over for Ritchie Blackmore and second after Don Airey succeeded Jon Lord.

Roger Waters is chronicling his 2022-2023 world tour in a new concert movie and live album. This Is Not a Drill: Live From Prague focuses on a key performance from his 99-show trek featuring Pink Floyd classics and songs from his solo career. Van Halen has added contemporary soundtrack recordings, a B-side and nine previously unreleased live tracks to 1995's Balance.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Aug. 1

Buddy Guy, Ain't Done With the Blues (with Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, others)

Dwight Twilley, Old Time Rock & Roll

Elvis Presley, Sunset Boulevard (5CD box set)

Marianne Faithfull, Cast Your Fate to the Wind: The Singles, B-Sides and Rarities (6CD box set); Marianne Faithfull; Come My Way; North Country Maid; Loveinamist (remastered vinyl reissues)

Roger Waters, This Is Not a Drill: Live From Prague (DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and streaming releases)

Aug. 8

America, Hearts (expanded 50th anniversary edition)

Black Keys, No Rain, No Flowers (CD, digital and emerald green vinyl releases)

Chicago, Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded (1CD or 2LP releases)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac (Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, DTS HD 5.1, and DTS HD stereo mixes)

Nilsson, Duit on Mon Dei / Sandman (combined anniversary reissue)

UFO, The Misdemeanour Tour Live (CD/DVD)

Aug. 15

Billy Idol, Don't Stop; Whiplash Smile; Charmed Life (vinyl reissues)

Cowboy Mouth, Cover Yo' Azz (with updates of songs by Queen, the Who, R.E.M., Ian Hunter, the Replacements and others)

Cranberries, No Need to Argue (expanded 30th anniversary deluxe edition)

Deep Purple, Made in Japan: Super Deluxe Edition (expanded 5CD/1Blu-ray box set reissue with new Steven Wilson Atmos Mix)

Doc Pomus, You Can't Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos (6CDs box)

Electric Light Orchestra, Out of the Blue (yellow and red 2LP vinyl edition)

Jerry Garcia Band, Live at the Warfield: February 28th, March 1st & 2nd, 1991 (6CD box)

Jethro Tull, Live From Baloise Session 2008 (2CD or 2LP release)

Orianthi [Alice Cooper], Some Kind of Feeling

Pretenders, The Singles (remastered reissue)

Stephen Bishop, THIMK

UFO, No Place to Run (expanded and remastered 2CD or 3LP reissue)

Van Halen, Balance (expanded 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray reissue)

Various artists, Lee 'Scratch' Perry Presents Better Times: The Jamaican Upsetter Singles 1971 Chapter II (2CD)

Aug. 22

Billy Joel, Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II (2LP vinyl reissue)

Eric Clapton, Clapton Chronicles: The Best of Eric Clapton (black and white splatter 2LP reissue)

Howard Jones, Dream Into Action: The Farmyard Sessions (orange 2LP release)

John Fogerty, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years

Oasis, Complete Studio Album Collection (8CD or 14LP gold vinyl box)

Smashing Pumpkins, Machina/The Machines of God (remastered 25th anniversary reissue)

Talk Talk, The Party's Over; The Colour of Spring; Spirit of Eden (remastered reissues)

Various artists, All Things Bright and Beautiful: The UK Pop Explosion 1967-1969 (3CD box with the Kinks, Hollies, Genesis, the Move, others)

The Who, Live at the Oval 1971 (CD, 2LP, Atmos and digital releases)

Aug. 29

The Alarm, Transformation

Bryan Adams, Roll With the Punches

David Bowie and Mick Jagger, "Dancing in the Street" (expanded white 12-inch vinyl reissue)

Deep Purple, Rapture of the Deep (remixed and expanded reissue)

The Fall, Hex Enduction Hour (transparent green vinyl edition)

Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill (expanded CD, vinyl or 7CD/2Blu-ray box set reissue)

The Hives, The Hives Forever Forever the Hives (multi-format including gold vinyl)

John Oates, Oates

John Wetton, Concentus II: The John Wetton Live Collection Volume Two (10CD box)

Marshall Crenshaw, The Hellhole

Supertramp, Crime of the Century; Crisis? What Crisis? (half-speed remastered vinyl reissue)

Various artists, JEM Records Celebrates David Bowie

Various artists, Remembering Gary Brooker: The Concert (2CD/Blu-ray/DVD box with bandmates from Procol Harum, Roger Taylor, Mike Rutherford, Paul Carrack, others)

Various artists, When Will They Ever Learn? A Story of U.S. Folk Music: 1963-1969 (4CD box with Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, the Byrds, the Lovin' Spoonful, others)

September and Beyond

David Byrne, Who Is the Sky? (multi-format releases including sky blue vinyl)

Glenn Hughes [Deep Purple, Black Country Communion], Chosen

Joni Mitchell, Joni's Jazz (4CD box)

David Bowie, I Can't Give Everything Away: 2002-2016 (12CD box)

Foreigner, Foreigner 4 (expanded super deluxe anniversary edition)

Warren Haynes, The Whisper Sessions (stripped-down version of 2024's Million Voices Whisper)

Various artists, With a Little Help From My Friends: Covers of the Beatles 1967-1970 (3CD box with Journey, Harry Nilsson, Billy Preston, Richie Havens, Fats Domino, others)

Beat [King Crimson], Beat Live (3CD/Blu-ray box)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Robert Plant, Saving Grace

Ronnie Wood, Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 (2CD or 2LP set with Faces, Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck Group)

Jerry Garcia Band, Live at the Warfield: February 28th, March 1st & 2nd, 1991 (4LP vinyl edition)

Oasis, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (expanded 2Cd or 3LP deluxe 30th anniversary edition)

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (3LP vinyl reissue)

Scorpions, Coming Home Live (2CD set)

