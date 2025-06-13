Elvis Presley’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Box to Include Many Rarities

A new Elvis Presley box set, celebrating his 90th birthday this year, is scheduled to arrive this summer. The collection will feature 89 tracks, just one shy of that birthday milestone, recorded during his final decade.

Sunset Boulevard will comb through Presley's vault of recordings from the first half of the '70s, when he and the TCB Band rehearsed for live performances in Los Angeles and laid down songs at the city's RCA Studio C.

Of the 89 tracks found on the upcoming set, more than half have never been released in the U.S. The five-CD Sunset Boulevard is out on Aug. 1. You can hear an alternate version of 1972's "Burning Love," Presley's last Top 10 hit now.

Following his 1968 comeback television special and the release of recordings made in Memphis in 1969, including his final No. 1, "Suspicious Minds," Presley began performing regularly in Las Vegas, sparking a new wave of popularity before his 1977 death.

In March 1972 and March 1975, Presley spent seven days recording material that became singles and appeared on albums such as 1973's Separate Ways and 1975's Today.

Among the songs recorded during the sessions are late-period classics "Burning Love" and "Always on My Mind," both featured on Sunset Boulevard in master and alternate takes. Between the two Los Angeles sessions, Presley recorded at Memphis' Stax Studios.

What's on Elvis Presley's 'Sunset Boulevard' Box Set?

The upcoming box set includes a disc of the newly mixed master versions of all 17 songs from the two Los Angeles sessions from the '70s; a second CD features 17 outtakes and alternate recordings from the 1972 and 1975 sessions.

Like last year's Memphis box, a collection of 1969 recordings, overdubs have been removed from the tracks, so only Presley's vocals and the live band recordings are present.

The last three discs of Sunset Boulevard are filled with rehearsals Presley and the band performed in Los Angeles before concerts in 1970 and 1974.

The July 24, 1970, rehearsal spans one and a half CDs and includes songs that run through Presley's career, from "That's All Right" to "Love Me Tender" to "Don't Cry Daddy."

The final part of the set is taken from the rehearsal on Aug.16, 1974. It features newer songs from Presley’s repertoire, including "Promised Land," "If You Talk in Your Sleep" and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary."

You can see the track listing for Sunset Boulevard below.

Elvis Presley, 'Sunset Boulevard' Track Listing

Disc 1 – The Masters

1. Burning Love

2. Always On My Mind

3. Where Do I Go From Here

4. Separate Ways

5. For The Good Times

6. It’s A Matter Of Time

7. Fool

8. T-R-O-U-B-L-E

9. And I Love You So

10. Susan When She Tried

11. Woman Without Love

12. Shake A Hand

13. Pieces Of My Life

14. Fairytale

15. I Can Help

16. Bringin’ It Back

17. Green, Green Grass Of Home

Disc 2 – Outtakes Highlights

1. Separate Ways - Take 25

2. For The Good Times - Take 3

3. Where Do I Go From Here - Take 2

4. Burning Love - Take 2

5. Fool - Take 1

6. Always On My Mind - Take 2

7. It’s A Matter Of Time - Takes 1–3

8. It’s A Matter Of Time - Take 4

9. Fairytale - Take 2

10. Green, Green Grass Of Home - Takes 2 and 3

11. And I Love You So - Take 2

12. Susan When She Tried - Takes 1 and 2

13. T-R-O-U-B-L-E - Take 1

14. Tiger Man

15. Shake A Hand - Take 2

16. Bringin’ It Back - Takes 2 and 3

17. Pieces Of My Life - Takes 2 and 3

Disc 3 – July 24, 1970 rehearsal

1. That’s All Right

2. I Got A Woman

3. I Got A Woman

4. The Wonder Of You

5. I've Lost You

6. The Next Step Is Love

7. Stranger In The Crowd

8. You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'

9. Something

10. Don't Cry Daddy

11. Don't Cry Daddy

12. You Don't Have To Say You Love Me

13. Polk Salad Annie

14. Bridge Over Troubled Water

15. I Can't Stop Loving You

16. Just Pretend

17. Sweet Caroline

18. Love Me Tender

19. Words

20. Suspicious Minds

21. I Just Can't Help Believin’

22. I Just Can't Help Believin’

Disc 4 – July 24, 1970 rehearsal (continued)

1. Tomorrow Never Comes

2. Mary In The Morning

3. Twenty Days And Twenty Nights

4. You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'

5. Just Can't Help Believin’

6. Heart Of Rome

7. Heart Of Rome

8. Memories

9. Johnny B. Goode

10. Make The World Go Away

11. Stranger In My Own Home Town

12. I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water

August 16, 1974 rehearsal

13. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)

14. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)

15. Promised Land

16. Promised Land

17. Down In The Alley

18. Down In The Alley

Disc 5 – August 16, 1974 rehearsal (continued)

1. It’s Midnight

2. It’s Midnight

3. Your Love’s Been A Long Time Coming

4. Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues

5. Softly As I Leave You

6. Softly As I Leave You

7. I’m Leavin’

8. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

9. Proud Mary

10. If You Talk In Your Sleep

11. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)

12. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)

13. The Twelfth Of Never

14. Faded Love

15. Just Pretend