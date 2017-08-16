The story goes that Elvis Presley let it all go to hell again just a few years after his startling comeback in 1968. Not true.

While the 1968 TV special that heralded his comeback, and then the 1969 recording sessions in Memphis that spawned both his last No. 1 hit (the excellent "Suspicious Minds") and the great From Elvis in Memphis album, may appear to cynics and casual fans to be Presley's last gasps of creative life, the next decade included some worthy additions to the King's canon, as our list of 25 Elvis Presley Songs From the '70s That Don't Suck proves.

Before he died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977, Presley was still an active performer, giving what turned out to be his last concert just two months earlier. But many of those live performances were accompanied by karate kicks, shiny white jumpsuits and some truly bizarre stage patter. (Track down the out-of-print Having Fun With Elvis on Stage album or the train-wreck bootleg Desert Storm, which documents his last Las Vegas show of 1974, for the best, or worst, of it.) Plus, the King of Rock 'n' Roll quit, well, rocking around 1974 or so.

Still, there were some bright moments, like the country album Elvis Country (I'm 10,000 Years Old), his last Top 10 single "Burning Love," the sublime "Always on My Mind" and several other tracks, which you'll find on our list of 25 Elvis Presley Songs From the '70s That Don't Suck.