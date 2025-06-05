Roger Waters Announces ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Movie and Live Album

Roger Waters' impressively staged 2022-2023 world tour will be chronicled in a new concert movie and live album entitled This Is Not a Drill - Live From Prague.

You can see the full track list and watch the movie's version of "Wish You Were Here" below.

The 99-show tour featured Waters and his band performing Pink Floyd classics and songs from his solo career. The dazzling in-the-round stage design made innovative use of video and lighting.

Read More: Roger Waters 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Album Review

This Is Not a Drill: Live from Prague will be shown at theaters around the world on July 23rd and 27th, with DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and streaming releases set for Aug. 1. You can get movie ticket information at RogerWaters.Film and learn more about the video and audio releases at his official site.

Roger Waters, 'This Is Not a Drill - Live From Prague' Track Listing

1. Introduction

2. "Comfortably Numb"

3. "The Happiest Days of Our Lives"

4. "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2"

5. "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3"

6. "The Powers That Be"

7. "The Bravery Of Being Out of Range"

8. "The Bar Part 1"

9. "Have a Cigar"

10. "Wish You Were Here"

11. "Shine On You Crazy Diamond"

12. "Sheep"

13. "In The Flesh"

14. "Run Like Hell"

15. "Déjà Vu"

16. "Is This the Life We Really Want?"

17. "Money"

18. "Us and Them"

19. "Any Colour You Like"

20. "Brain Damage"

21. "Eclipse"

22. "Two Suns in the Sunset"

23. "The Bar Part 2"

24. "Outside the Wall"