April Wine’s Myles Goodwin to Retire from Touring

Myles Goodwin, leader and only remaining founding member of April Wine, announced he’ll retire from touring in March.

Singer and guitarist with the Canadian outfit from 1969 until their 1986 split and then again since their 1992 reunion, he confirmed he’d continue to lead them from backstage. Marc Parent will take his place alongside guitarist Brian Greenway, bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol. The move leaves Greenway as the longest-standing live member, having joined in 1977.

“Although I'm still in the band writing, recording the guys and producing, I am now officially retired from touring,” Goodwin said in a statement. “My last stage performance after 50+ years on the road will be in Nova Scotia, March 2, 2023. It all started here and ends here for me.”

The 74-year-old added: “I will miss the shows, the fans and the other bands that have been friends for years, but health reasons have made this decision necessary.”

April Wine’s most recent studio album was their 16th, Roughly Speaking, which was released in 2006. Goodwin released a solo album, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues, and expressed hopes to complete a similar style of LP to follow it. “These days I record for me, no one else really, and that’s a good and healthy thing,” he said in a 2018 interview with Canadian Beats. “And I’ve earned the right as an artist, I believe, to follow my heart. I have had great support from fans no matter what I tried – and I appreciate that very much, by the way.”