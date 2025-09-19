Aerosmith and Yungblud released the collaborative song "My Only Angel" on Friday, marking the classic rockers' first new music in 13 years and the lead single off their upcoming joint EP One More Time, which arrives on Nov. 21.

Longtime Aerosmith fans know the band is no stranger to outside collaborators — so who wrote, produced and performed on "My Only Angel"?

Read on to learn more about the song credits and see the full lyrics below.

Who Wrote, Produced and Played on 'My Only Angel'?

According to Genius, "My Only Angel" has four credited songwriters: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, plus Yungblud (full name: Dominic Richard Harrison) and his longtime producer Matt Schwartz. Schwartz, an Israeli-British producer who got his start working with electronic music artists in the '90s, also produced the song.

Although Tyler and Perry have been acting as the public face of Aerosmith lately, appearing in the promotional images for "My Only Angel" and performing with Yungblud at the MTV VMAs' recent Ozzy Osbourne tribute, they're not the only band members who performed on the new track.

According to Rolling Stone, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and bassist Tom Hamilton also took part in the studio sessions for "My Only Angel." Drummer Joey Kramer, who sat out the band's 2022 Las Vegas residency and short-lived Peace Out farewell tour, was absent from the sessions. Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum played on the song instead.

What's Next for Aerosmith?

With four-fifths of the original lineup on the track, "My Only Angel" marks the closest thing to a full Aerosmith reunion since they canceled their farewell tour and retired from the road last summer due to a vocal injury Tyler sustained at the beginning of the trek.

Perry has not ruled out a final Aerosmith show. "We're talking about it. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see," he told Eddie Trunk in June. "I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

In more concrete news, the One More Time EP will feature four more songs from Aerosmith and Yungblud, including a "2025 mix" of the 1976 Rocks classic "Back in the Saddle."

Listen to Aerosmith and Yungblud's 'My Only Angel'

Aerosmith and Yungblud, 'My Only Angel' Lyrics

Would you cry

If I called you, my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you

One more time

My pretty little poison

I’ll taste you in the morning

And drink you in the evening

Then we’ll go out stealin’

I won’t rest till I find you

I won’t rest till I light you

One last time

Take it when you want it

Never when you need it

Said you want a show girl

Call you from the road girl

Need a bit of lovin’

Tell me all your problems

One last time

Would you cry

If I called you, my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you

One more time

Could you fly?

My only angel

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave

Far behind

You say you wanna keep me

Round your little finger

But baby I’m a runner

Baby I’m a gunner

I don’t know where you’ll find me

But I hope that you’ll find me one last time

Along a desert road

I tried to let you go

I had to face the facts

That I should let you know

That after all this time

The show will still go on

But I need a little something

To remember you by

Would you cry

If I called you, my angel?

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you

One more time

Could you fly?

My only angel

Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you

Far behind

Aerosmith and Yungblud, 'One More Time' Track Listing

1. "My Only Angel"

2. "Problems"

3. "Wild Woman"

4. "A Thousand Days"

5. "Back in the Saddle" (2025 mix)