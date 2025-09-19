Aerosmith and Yungblud have released a new collaborative single titled "My Only Angel," the first off their upcoming joint EP One More Time, which arrives on Nov. 21 and is available to preorder now.

You can listen to the song and see the full One More Time track listing below.

The song pairs a classic soaring Steven Tyler chorus with highly processed guitars and upbeat modern instrumentation, reminiscent of Aerosmith's Just Push Play era, or maybe even U2's Pop.

Both artists began teasing "My Only Angel" on social media earlier this week with a snippet of Steven Tyler and Yungblud singing together in the vocal booth. "Nice! Fuckin' A!" Tyler exclaimed as Yungblud kissed him on the cheek.

This Is Aerosmith's First New Music in Over a Decade

"My Only Angel" marks Aerosmith's first new music since their 2012 album Music From Another Dimension! It's also their first big move since cancelling their Peace Out farewell tour and retiring from the road last year due to a vocal injury Tyler sustained near the beginning of the tour.

Tyler and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry recently performed with Yungblud at the MTV VMAs' tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, covering the Prince of Darkness' classic song "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Prior to that, Tyler and Yungblud both appeared at Ozzy's Back to the Beginning farewell concert, where the latter covered Black Sabbath's "Changes" and the former sang "Train Kept A-Rollin'," "Walk This Way" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."

In other Aerosmith news, Tyler joined the Joe Perry Project onstage Wednesday at the Hollywood Bowl, where Perry's group was opening for the Who. Brad Whitford is touring in the Project's current iteration, making Wednesday a three-fifths Aerosmith reunion. Slash also made an appearance during the band's set.

Aerosmith and Yungblud, 'One More Time' Track Listing

1. "My Only Angel"

2. "Problems"

3. "Wild Woman"

4. "A Thousand Days"

5. "Back in the Saddle" (2025 mix)