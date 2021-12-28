Two former Kiss guitarists are scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Creatures Fest, set for Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29, 2022.

Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent will be joined by Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff, Vixen, John Corabi, Return of the Comet and Pretty Boy Floyd. Additional details will be available in early January.

There'd been discussions about a wider reunion with Frehley and Vincent's former bandmates, Kiss manager Doc McGhee revealed in November 2019. He said all of the band’s surviving members had been been approached about potentially taking part in the final show of their End of the Road farewell tour. (At that time, the final date was scheduled for July 17, 2021 in New York City, but the itinerary has since changed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

McGhee specifically name-checked Frehley, original drummer Peter Criss and Vincent during a Q&A onboard the 2019 Kiss Kruise. Guitarist Bruce Kulick would also have presumably taken part.

“It’s very difficult, though, when people say, ‘Oh, you should bring Ace and Peter up,’" McGhee added. "I mean, how do you do that when you have two Catmen and two Spacemen?’ So you say, ‘Okay, you don’t wear makeup, and you wear makeup.’ And then they go, ‘Well, that was my makeup.’ I don’t know.”

Vincent said he was open to the idea later the same month. "If this is something that they want to approach," he added, "all they've gotta do is give me a call and we'll take it from there."

Kiss finally resumed their postponed final tour on Aug. 18, marking their first full live show since March 10, 2020. The trek was delayed again just four shows later when Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Less than a week afterward, Gene Simmons also tested positive, leading to four more postponed concerts.

Kiss then embarked on the 2021 Kiss Kruise, which sailed Oct. 29 through Nov. 3. They've since canceled a 12-date Las Vegas residency, which was set to begin on Wednesday and run through Feb. 5. That would have been the group's second such stint, following a run at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2014.

Their tour is currently scheduled to relaunch March 19 in Melbourne and wrap July 21 in Amsterdam.

Kiss Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide An in-depth guide to all of the personnel changes undergone by the "hottest band in the land," Kiss.

Which Rock Star Would Ace Frehley Raise From the Dead?