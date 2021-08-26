Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID, Kiss Postpone Show

Kiss have postponed tonight's (Aug. 26) scheduled performance in Burgettstown, Penn. after singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted to social media, the group noted that “everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.” Kiss further explained that “the band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID protocol safety officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Stanley himself took to Twitter to calm fans' concerns, while also shooting down rumors that he was hospitalized with heart problems.

“PEOPLE!!! I am fine!,” the frontman confirmed. “I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

While the Burgettstown concert was the only tour date immediately affected, the band said that “more information about show dates will be made available ASAP.”

In a follow-up tweet, Stanley noted that he "had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again."

Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour on Aug. 18, following a 17-month break due to the pandemic. The group only completed four shows before Stanley’s positive test.

In a conversation with UCR, bassist Gene Simmons noted the challenges facing bands as they tour amid the pandemic.

“Backstage, we’re not doing any meet and greets. Obviously, we’re giving up a pretty penny, because fans pay a premium to come up and take photos and stuff. That’s gone,” he explained. “We are not allowing roadies or anybody else to be anywhere backstage unless they’re vaccinated and the masks are on the whole time.”

Simmons further endorsed vaccinations and mask wearing to help control the virus’ spread. The outspoken rocker also made it clear that he has no time for anti-vaxxers. “I’m not worried -- and it’s unkind to say this -- I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies,” the rocker bluntly admitted. “I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice.”