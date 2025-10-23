Ace Frehley Laid to Rest After Memorial Service Attended by Ex-Kiss Bandmates

A private memorial service for original Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley was held on Tuesday in Yonkers, New York, and attended by fellow original Kiss members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss.

A funeral for Frehley, who died on Oct. 16 at the age of 74, was held the following day.

A source told the Tampa Bay Music News: “Peter Criss was sobbing. He and Ace were the best of friends. While Gene and Paul were the business guys, Ace and Peter were the rock ’n’ roll party boys. They were Kiss’s version of Aerosmith’s Toxic Twins.”

Ace Frehley Faced Health Complications Leading Up to His Death

Frehley faced health complications in his final weeks. The guitarist was hospitalized in late September after falling in his studio, prompting him to cancel a concert. Shortly thereafter, Frehley canceled his remaining 2025 tour dates due to “ongoing medical issues.”

Following the fall in his studio, Frehley reportedly had a second, more severe fall, after which he suffered a brain bleed and was placed on life support.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley’s family said in a statement. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Kiss Members Pay Tribute to Ace Frehley

Kiss members from multiple iterations of the band paid tribute to Frehley following his death. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,” the group said in a joint statement. “He is and will always be a part of Kiss's legacy.”