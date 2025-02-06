AC/DC Honored With 12 New Royal Mail Stamps: Photo Gallery

AC/DC are the latest band to be honored with their own stamps from Britain's Royal Mail.

The collection, which arrives Feb. 18 and is currently available for pre-order, is timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's debut album, 1975's High Voltage. It features eight live shots from throughout their career, plus four stamps dedicated to the High Voltage, Highway to Hell, Back in Black and Power Up album covers.

You can see the 12 stamp designs in the gallery below.

In all there are 38 different variations and collector's sets available to AC/DC fans, including presentation packs, collectors sheet, prestige sheets, as well as medals commemorating the song "Live Wire" and the Back in Black album.

AC/DC were the subjects of a stamp collection in their home country of Australia back in 2018, although some fans protested because some of the stamps didn't use the original Australian cover art.

The Beatles were the subject of their own Royal Mail stamp set in 2007, followed by Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, the Rolling Stones in 2022, Iron Maiden in 2023 and the Who, last year.

After being largely inactive for much of the past decade, AC/DC returned to the road last summer for a 24-date European tour. They will launch their first North American tour in over eight years on April 10 in Minneapolis, then return to Europe for more dates beginning in June.

