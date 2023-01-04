Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set

Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps.

The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").

In addition to the stamps themselves, the Royal Mail has unveiled a line of various collectibles associated with the set. They include framed presentations of the stamps, first day covers and a limited edition framed Senjutsu stamp and illustration signed by artist Mark Wilkinson.

For those willing to pay a higher price, the Limited Edition Platinum Eddie Stamps offer the mascot’s platinum-layered stamp sheet packaged in a special Iron Maiden flight case. Only 666 of these items will be sold, at a price of £199.99 (approximately $240). Meanwhile, the Iron Maiden Limited Edition Gold Stamp Set features all eight performance shots layered in 24 carat gold and presented in a gold-foiled red box. That souvenir sells for £149.99 (approximately $180).

Iron Maiden are the fifth U.K. band to receive a range of Royal Mail stamps, following the Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020 and the Rolling Stones in 2022.

All of the Iron Maiden stamps and products will officially be released on January 12, but are available for pre-order now via the Royal Mail’s website. You can see all of the stamps, along with some of the collectibles, in our gallery below.