38 Special Announces 1981 Live TV Show Album

38 Special revealed details of a new live DVD and CD, Live at Rockpalast 1981, which was performed on the long-running German TV show of that name during their Wild-Eyed Southern Boys tour.

The 11-track set was recorded at the Freilichtbuhne Loreley amphitheater in St. Goarshausen on Aug. 29 and includes songs from their third album, their classic “Rockin’ Into the Night” and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” The set will be available on June 30 and is available for preorder now. The full track listing can be seen below.

“We are very proud and happy to see this historic live concert finally getting released,” co-founder Don Barnes said in a statement “We had such a rockin’ time! It was a memorable experience for 38 Special and our first time in Germany. ... Every song, every solo, all the energy was balled up in an explosive presentation. It felt like we had strapped ourselves in and the crowd took us up higher and higher.

“On behalf of Donnie Van Zant, myself and the band, we send our thanks and best wishes to all involved with the presentation of this show from so many years ago. We’re still out there bringing the heat and hope to be for many more years!”

The 1981 lineup led by Barnes and the now-retired Van Zant is rounded out by guitarist Jeff Carlisli, bassist Larry Junstrom, drummer Jack Grondin and backing singers Carol Bristow and Lu Moss. MVD noted in the statement that Barnes is still playing the guitar seen during the Rockpalast performance. The music show, which first aired in 1974, continues to be broadcast across Europe.

38 Special, 'Live at Rockpalast 1981' Track Listing

1. “Turn It On”

2. “First Time Around”

3. “Stone Cold Believer”

4. “Robin Hood”

5. “Wild Eyed Southern Boys”

6. “Hold On Loosely”

7. “Back Alley Sally”

8. “Around And Around”

9. “Rockin' Into The Night”

10. “I Been A Mover”

11. “Fortunate Son”