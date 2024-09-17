Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath, Zoso and Iron Maidens Tour

Zakk Wylde will launch a tour later this year with Zakk Sabbath, his Black Sabbath cover band featuring bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo. Zoso, the Led Zeppelin tribute band, and the Iron Maidens, the all-female Iron Maiden tribute band, will serve as supporting acts.

The trio's 2024-25 King of the Monstours trek is set to begin on Dec. 1 in Phoenix, with dates scheduled through mid-January.

Additionally, Zakk Sabbath has released Greatest Riffs, a digital collection that includes songs from two of the band's albums, 2020's Vertigo and 2024's Doomed Forever Forever Doomed.

You can see the full list of tour dates and the track listing for Greatest Riffs below.

READ MORE: When Zakk Wylde Debuted With Ozzy Osbourne in a Prison

UCR recently caught up with Wylde, who spoke about the work he's doing with Zakk Sabbath. "I remember playing keg parties and people's kitchens and basements, playing these songs when I was, like, 16 years old," he said. "And here I am, 57 years old, and I'm still playing them, and I'm still in people's basements and kitchens and backyard keg parties, but there's just a couple more people there."

The guitarist should feel right at home on King of the Monstours, as all three bands pay tribute to some of hard rock and metal's greatest pioneers. "If you're a classical musician, you're pretty much gonna know something by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart, like the big three," Wylde said. "So if you're a rock musician — whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, keyboardist, whatever it is — part of your education is Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple. You know a riff by one of those guys, just because it's your education. You learn how to play these songs."

Zakk Sabbath, 'Greatest Riffs' Track Listing

1. "The Wizard"

2. "N.I.B."

3. "Iron Man"

4. "Fairies Wear Boots"

5. "War Pigs"

6. "Sweet Leaf"

7. "Into the Void"

8. "Solitude"

Zakk Sabbath, Zoso and the Iron Maidens, King of the Monstours Dates

Dec. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Regency Ballroom

Dec. 2 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 5 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 6 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Dec. 8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Dec. 9 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

Dec. 10 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Dec. 12 - Austin, TX @ Emos

Dec. 13 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall

Dec. 14 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Dec. 15 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

Dec. 17 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Dec. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Dec. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

Dec. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Dec. 28 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Dec. 29 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Dec. 30 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Dec. 31 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Jan. 2 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Jan. 3 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

Jan. 4 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Jan. 5 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo River Works

Jan. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Jan. 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Jan. 10 - East Moline, IN @ The Rust Belt

Jan. 11 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

Jan. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom