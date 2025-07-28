Zak Starkey Got a NSFW Invitation to Play With Black Sabbath

Zak Starkey revealed the crude invitation he’d received from Black Sabbath when they wanted him to work with the band.

He was invited to join Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler in the studio for their final album 13 in 2013. It didn’t happen, although he didn’t explain why. Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk did the sessions instead.

In an Instagram post replication Sharon Osbourne’s message (below), Starkey admitted it was something of a regret not to have been part of Black Sabbath’s history.

READ MORE: Zak Starkey's Advice to Barry Keoghan for Playing Ringo Starr

“Zak, Black Sabbath is headlining Download on June 10 and then Lollapalooza in August,” Sharon wrote. The guys need a drummer for their album, which will be recorded in September with Rick Rubin producing. We would probably need you for 2-3 weeks for the album.

“Also, they need a drummer to play at Lollapalooza which is on August 3 in Chicago. Also, Ozzy wants to have sex with you while he is singing Iron Man. Big Kiss, Sharon.”

Starkey – son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr – explained: “Regrets, I’ve had a few. This is one (not the sex part!).

“Ozzy will always be one of the greatest, natural, brilliant singers of all time. I send much love and strength to his family at this sad sad time. If u aren’t familiar with the Never Say Die record, get into it. It’s so far out.”

Why Zak Starkey Isn’t Part of Oasis Reunion

In June 2025 Starkey revealed the dispute that got him fired, re-hired then fired again from the Who meant he missed the chance to rejoin Oasis for their reunion tour.

The drummer became a touring member of the Gallagher brothers’ band in 2004 and made a number of appearances until 2008, while remaining with the Who.

Asked if he’d have been part of the reunion if he hadn’t been in the Who, Starkey replied: “Of course. Of course.”

https://www.instagram.com/therealzakstarkey/p/DMdZ1s7si6N/