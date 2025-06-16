Zak Starkey Says the Who Double Firing Lost Him Oasis Role

Zak Starkey said his commitment to the Who meant he refused to be part of the Oasis reunion – only to wind up without either position.

The son of Ringo Starr was fired by the Who in April after vocalist Roger Daltrey was unhappy with his performance of “The Song Is Over” at a show in London. He was reinstated shortly afterwards, with Pete Townshend saying there had been a communication breakdown. Then he was dismissed for a second time, and replaced by Scott Devours.

In a new interview with the Telegraph, Starkey said it was all part of the Who’s eternally unstable world – and that Daltrey had suggested he might be asked back again.

Starkey was a touring member of Oasis from 2004 to 2008, and his new musical project, Mantra of the Cosmos, includes input from Noel Gallagher. Asked if he’d have been part of the reunion if he hadn’t been in the Who, he replied: “Of course. Of course.”

He continued: “What happened was I got it right and Roger got it wrong.” He said he’d suggested performing the rare track as a treat for the audience, but the problem was that the band “hate rehearsing” and as a result, Daltrey came in “a bar early.”

“I got a call from...the manager, [and] he says, ‘It’s my unfortunate duty to inform you...that you won’t be needed from now on. Roger says you dropped some beats.’ I watched the show and I can’t find any dropped beats. Then Pete had to go along with it because Pete’s had 60 years of arguing with Roger.”

What Roger Daltrey Told Zak Starkey After Second Firing

After telling Townshend he wanted to rejoin, Starkey said he was made to accept the blame for Daltrey’s error. After that, however, he was told: “Roger says he can’t work with you no more, and we’d like you to issue another statement saying you’re leaving to do your other projects.’”

The drummer reflected that it was all part of the Who’s way of doing things, and he still regarded the band as “family.” He said: “I don’t blame anyone. I blame the Who because they’re unpredictable, aggressive and fucking insane,” confirming he’d return if he was asked to.

And he reported: “I spoke to Roger last week and he said, ‘Don’t take your drums out of [our] warehouse yet in case we need you.’ I said, ‘Best let me know.’”