The Who Fires Drummer Zak Starkey

The Who have confirmed the dismissal of drummer Zak Starkey, who had been a touring member of the band for 29 years.

The son of Ringo Starr was dismissed following reports of a dispute with singer Roger Daltrey that became public during the band’s recent performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A light-hearted social media post from Starkey seemed to suggest that he’d known about the move before it was announced.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Who Album

“The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall,” a representative’s statement read. “They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

However, the Mirror reported that a source had said the split was “a little acrimonious to say the least.”

Daltrey is said to have complained about Starkey overplaying during one of the Albert Hall shows, telling the crowd: “To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry, guys.”

Did Zak Starkey’s Drumming Style Change After Illness?

Starkey, 59 – who has drummed for the Who since their 1996 return to action – wrote a hint-laden post on Instagram on Apr. 13, which read in part: “Heard today… that Roger Daktrey, lead singer and principal songwriter of the group [is] unhappy with Zak the drummer’s performance … bringing formal charges of overplaying and is literally going to zak the drummer.”

Some reports suggested that Starkey's playing style had changed after developing a blood clot in his leg in January, which forced him to cancel an appearance with the band Mantra Of The Cosmos.

Top 10 Reunion Tours There are three certainties in the world of rock: Death, taxes and reunion tours. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff

Why the Who's Drummer Invited Fans to Moon Him