With the dozens of compilations and concert records released by the Who over the years, it's easy to overlook the fact that their studio discography consists of fewer than 15 albums since their mid-'60s debut.

What makes this even more remarkable is that the band's first six LPs, beginning with 1965's The Who Sings My Generation and concluding with the concept album *Quadrophenia* from 1973, are all classics — essential records from rock's golden age.

Very few artists rivaled their streak during that peak period. Add to that mix the blistering 1970 concert LP, Live at Leeds, and the tally becomes even more impressive.

READ MORE: Top 20 Albums of 1965

But where should you start? And which records should you avoid? Things become spotty after that mid-'70s streak, with a drummer replacement, numerous farewell tours and enough discography padding with box sets, reissues and compilations to drive a completist to bankruptcy.

The list below ranks The Who Albums Ranked Worst to Best, with the hope of clarifying their discography. To add complexity to what should be a straightforward catalog, we've included Live at Leeds. This album is not a typical live recording and should be considered an essential part of any fan's rock album collection.