Trevor Horn to Rejoin Yes for Three Anniversary Shows

Yes have confirmed that former member Trevor Horn will rejoin them for three shows on their upcoming 50th anniversary tour.

Horn, who has also worked as a producer with Yes, is set for special guest turns on March 24-25 at the London Palladium, and on March 30 at the Paris Olympia. Founding member Tony Kaye will subsequently take part in the band's U.S. run of shows in June and July, though specifics on those shows are still forthcoming.

Yes will be performing Sides 1 and 4 of 1973's Tales from Topographic Oceans, as well as an excerpt from Side 3 and select other favorites from their catalog. "It will also be the last chance for fans to experience Roger Dean’s spectacular Tales From Topographic Oceans video artwork," Yes said in a news release, "as it is set to be retired after the current run of dates."

Horn fronted the band in 1980-81, appearing on Yes' 10th studio album Drama, then acted as their producer from 1983-87 and again in 2010-11. After a guest appearance in 2016, he re-recorded the lead vocals for Yes' 2011 album Fly From Here, which originally featured Benoit David.

“It is most refreshing and adds a whole new dimension to the original recordings,” keyboardist Geoff Downes recently said. “I think the fans will appreciate it as a genuine sequel to the Drama album, and embrace it as a valuable part of our YES50 celebrations.”

Fly From Here: Return Trip includes “Don’t Take No for an Answer,” a previously unreleased track, plus a rare full-length version of “Hour of Need.” The album will be launched at an official Yes fan convention, also to be held on March 25 at the London Palladium.