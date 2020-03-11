Yes Cancel Concerts, Withdraw From Cruise Due to Coronavirus

Yes has become the latest act to cancel performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rockers had originally planned to play a handful of shows in the southeast United States this month alongside the Alan Parsons Live Project. Those dates were supposed to lead into the band's participation in the seventh annual Cruise to the Edge, an event they've headlined every year since 2013. Instead, Yes will no longer appear at any of their previously scheduled spring stops.

“Although Yes performs with the spirit that ‘the show must go on,’ we’ve reached the point where various factors require us to cancel our forthcoming U.S. dates and cancel our appearances on the 7th ‘Cruise To The Edge," guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement. "We are full of regret, as we’ve been preparing for these shows with maximum excitement. Running a relatively large show aided by our 12-piece crew and full production requires insurance coverage, which is currently unavailable to us for a variety of reasons beyond our control. Mostly, we always hope to deliver a great show, creating a good experience for music fans and bringing joy to all. It’s become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Drummer Alan White added that the group "will genuinely miss our fans/friends who have accompanied us for years on these fun excursions. Gigi [Alan’s wife] and I have very close personal friends and family members who booked to join us for this trip so we are all extremely disappointed. It is unfortunate timing for everyone. We sincerely hope that all involved will realize the last thing the band ever wants to do is to let down their audiences. We believe it is a prudent decision based on many variables and external factors.”

Despite Yes’ withdrawal, Cruise to the Edge organizers insist their sold-out event will move forward. “On behalf of all of our artists and crew, we wish [Yes] the best and will miss them,” noted an email from the company. “However, the show will go on, including some new special performance announcements! See you aboard!!”

Billed as “the world’s greatest progressive rock experience,” Cruise to the Edge is scheduled to run from March 27 though April 1. Other artists on the lineup include British rockers Marillion, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Flying Colours and Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and many more prog-rock acts.

Yes’ concert cancellations add to a growing list of music tours and events affected by the coronavirus. Pearl Jam, Green Day, Whitesnake, Santana and Sammy Hagar are among the many acts to cancel entire tour legs due to the outbreak. In addition, long running music festivals, including South By Southwest and Coachella, have either been canceled or postponed until later in the year.

The coronavirus has reportedly infected over 100,000 people worldwide, with the death toll surpassing more 4,200.