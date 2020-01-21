Yes Joined by Alan Parsons for Pre-Cruise to the Edge Dates

Yes will play a series of spring U.S. dates with the Alan Parsons Live Project before taking off on their annual Cruise to the Edge.

Shows begin on March 19; tickets go on sale at 10 AM ET on Jan. 24. See a complete list of announced dates, cities and venues below. The concerts precede a larger fall North American tour, which the band says will be announced "in the months ahead." Yes' at-sea concert event sails out of Miami on March 27.

"We can't think of a better way to lead into our Cruise to the Edge than with five shows in the Southeast," Yes guitarist Steve Howe said in a news release. "Florida and South Carolina in the spring sounds absolutely perfect for a British band like us," drummer Alan White added. "We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of Yes music."

Yes are coming off a headlining summer 2019 tour called the Royal Affair that featured North American stops with Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown.

Yes Spring 2020 U.S. Tour

3/19 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

3/22 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

3/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

3/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center