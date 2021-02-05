Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Track Listing for Mammoth WVH Debut

Even though Wolfgang Van Halen has yet to announce the title or release date for Mammoth WVH's debut album, he's revealed the names of the record's 14 songs.

An email sent to his mailing list contained a link to a video that displayed the song titles. You can see the video and track listing below.

Of particular note are two titles.

The first is album closer, "Distance," the tribute song to Wolfgang's father Eddie that was released in November. Wolfgang has said the track was originally slated for the album, but he removed it with the intention of putting it out at a later time. But after Eddie died, Wolfgang reconsidered and released the song as a single.

The second song of interest is "Mammoth," which was the name of Eddie and Alex Van Halen's trio that featured Eddie on vocals, before Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth joined. Not long after that, they changed their name to Van Halen.

Wolfgang chose Mammoth WVH for his project because, he said, "I just thought that it was so cool that, one, Dad was singing. And two, it was an awesome band name. So, growing up, I was like, whenever I have my own band, I want to call it Mammoth."

While he plays all the instruments on the record, Wolfgang Van Halen recruited guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock for the live lineup. The group is set to make its television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 11. Their first full-length show is currently scheduled for the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on Oct. 10.

Watch Mammoth WVH's Reveal for Debut Album's Track Listing

Mammoth WVH's Debut Album Track Listing

1. "Mr. Ed"

2. "Horribly Right"

3. "Epiphany"

4. "Don't Back Down"

5. "Resolve"

6. "You'll Be the One"

7. "Mammoth"

8. "Circles"

9. "The Big Picture"

10. "Think It Over"

11. "You're to Blame"

12. "Feel"

13. "Stone"

14. "Distance"