Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH to Perform Live on Late Night TV

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will make their late night television debut on the Feb. 11th edition of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

Wolfgang announced his new group's name and released their debut single "Distance" in November as a tribute to his recently deceased father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

The release of Mammoth WVH's long-gestating debut album, on which Wolfgang handles all instruments and vocals, is expected to be announced shortly.

"Growing up... dad would tell me the story that, you know, [Van Halen was once] called Mammoth… It was a three-piece, and [he] was singing," Wolfgang said while explaining his new band's name. "And I just thought that it was so cool that, one, Dad was singing. And two, it was an awesome band name. So growing up I was like, whenever I have my own band, I want to call it Mammoth." He also revealed that his father was "stoked" by the decision.

Guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock were previously announced as the group's live lineup. They have yet to perform together in public, with their first announced show currently scheduled for the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 10.

In a recent interview with Andy's Hall Pass Wolfgang admitted that getting through a live performance of "Distance," a song he wrote while pondering life without his father during Eddie's long battle against cancer, would be difficult. "I still can’t make it through the song myself, on my own. But I’m going to have to find a way to get there – and I know I will. No matter what, it’ll be an emotional song to play every night, for sure.”