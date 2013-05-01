The Velvet Underground Vs. The Doors – Ultimate Classic Rock Hall of Fame Round One

The first round of the May 2013 Ultimate Classic Rock Hall of Fame includes two '60s bands that have shaped and influenced rock music for more than 45 years. The winner will go on to tackle other legendary artists to determine who'll be the third act immortalized in Ultimate Classic Rock's Hall of Fame.

In this case, two very different -- but in some ways very similar -- bands square off: the Velvet Underground and the Doors. The New York City-based Velvets released their debut album in 1967, and over the next few years proved to be one of the most forward-thinking bands to ever plug in guitars. Our list of the Top 10 Velvet Underground Songs showcases frontman Lou Reed's daring narratives about prostitutes, junkies and other folks you wouldn't want to invite over for Sunday dinner.

On the other side of the U.S., Los Angeles' Doors also released their debut LP in 1967. But unlike the Velvets' record, which wasn't a commercial hit and didn't make its influence known until after the group had broken up, the Doors' self-titled debut was an immediate success. Their best cuts, which you can find in our list of the Top 10 Doors Songs, skirted the line among pop, rock, jazz, soul and blues.

"Why Isn't My Favorite Band Nominated for the UCR Hall of Fame?"

So who’s going to make it through this first round? It's N.Y.C. against L.A.; mainstream bomb vs. Top 40 stars. Readers can vote once a day from now until 11:59PM ET on May 12. You can read the Hall of Fame’s official rules right here. Be sure to mark your calendars for June 1, when the third entrant into the Ultimate Classic Rock Hall of Fame is revealed.

Enter your email address below to receive the daily Ultimate Classic Rock newsletter. Valid recaptcha data required.