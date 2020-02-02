Twisted Sister’s ‘I Wanna Rock’ Stars in Facebook Super Bowl Ad

Twisted Sister's 1984 hit "I Wanna Rock" serves as the soundtrack to Facebook's new ad, which debuted in the fourth quarter of tonight's Super Bowl.

You can watch the commercial below.

As the song's singer and writer Dee Snider vows allegiance to rocking above all else, the commercial visits several unique Facebook groups, each of whom has a name and purpose that relates to the word "rock" in some form or another. This culminates with a hooded figure running up the steps at Philadelphia's Museum of Art as part of the "Rocky Balboa Going the Distance" Facebook group.

The runner reveals himself to be comedian Chris Rock, who jokingly asks, "Who'd you expect?"

He's quickly cut off by the real deal Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone, who asks, "I don't know, me?," before engaging in some friendly sparring with Rock.

Released on the heels of the band's massive commercial breakthrough "We're Not Gonna Take It," "I Wanna Rock" cracked the Top 40 on Billboard's Top Tracks chart. Stay Hungry, the album featuring both tracks, went on to sell over three million albums.

Watch Facebook's 'Ready to Rock?' Super Bowl Ad