Tool Announce Spring North American Tour

Tool have expanded their 2020 live itinerary with a spring North American tour.

The upcoming trek launches April 16 in Miami and wraps June 23 in San Francisco. Tickets for most of the new dates go on sale Feb. 28 at 10AM local time; sales for the Sioux Falls, S.D., and St. Louis shows follow at noon local time. Alt-rock act Blonde Redhead open all shows from April 16 to May 5.

The prog-metal band recently won a Best Metal Performance Grammy for "7empest," the epic-length closer from 2019's Fear Inoculum. The album's title track earned a nomination for Best Rock Song.

Tool's spring outing follows a 2019 North American tour, along with previously announced dates in Australasia and the U.S. The latter jaunt wraps March 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A headlining slot at the 2020 Bonnaroo festival is scheduled for June 12.

During a January show in San Diego, drummer Danny Carey honored the late Neil Peart by displaying a photo of the two percussionists during his solo piece "Chocolate Trip Drip." The band also played a partial version of Rush's 1976 song "A Passage to Bangkok" and used the track "2112" as their post-show walk-out music.

Carey also recognized Peart during the band's Grammy acceptance speech. “As artists, we’re all influenced by the people that come before us,” the drummer noted. “For me, it’s all the great drum gods I suppose that have come before, and I do my best channel them every time I’m working. Namely, John Bonham, Tony Williams and recently, my good friend, Neil Peart. ... This is for you guys.”

Tool North American Tour 2020

April 16 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 19 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

May 1 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

May 4 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 2 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 4 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

June 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 7 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

June 10 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

June 12 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

June 16 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center