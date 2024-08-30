Tom Petty’s ‘Long After Dark’ Expanded With Deluxe Reissue

A new deluxe Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers box set is on the way. This one will feature music from 1982's Long After Dark.

In addition to the remastered original album, the set boasts 12 that have been newly mixed, plus versions taken from French TV sessions, commentary from Jimmy Iovine and Cameron Crowe and archival photographs.

"Long After Dark, we thought we had it," Iovine said in a statement. "Sounded like [Bob Dylan's] 'Positively Fourth Street,' sounded like one of those records, you know. By the way, I think it is!"

A complete track listing is available for viewing below, as well as the French TV version of "Straight Into Darkness." The box set will be released on Oct. 18.

The Making of 'Long After Dark'

Long After Dark is notable for being the first Heartbreakers album to feature Howie Epstein on bass and harmony vocals. It fared quite well in the U.S., reaching No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and spawning the hit "You Got Lucky," but even so, Petty himself had some reservations.

"It wasn't that I didn't like it," he explained in 2005's Conversations With Tom Petty. "I just had this feeling that we were treading water. I would say it's a good record, and when I hear it now, it's much better than I thought it was. But the only complaint I had with Long After Dark was that I'm not sure that we're really moving forward here. It's a good little rock and roll record with good songs and good playing. But I don't know that we advanced a lot on that record."

In related events, the Wallflowers will perform the entirety of Long After Dark at one of their own concerts in Los Angeles on Oct. 2.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 'Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition),' Track Listing

DISC 1

1. "A One Story Town"

2. "You Got Lucky"

3. "Deliver Me"

4. "Change of Heart"

5. "Finding Out"

6. "We Stand a Chance"

7. "Straight Into Darkness"

8. "The Same Old You"

9. "Between Two Worlds"

10. "A Wasted Life"

DISC 2

1. "Stories We Could Tell" (French TV)

2. "Never Be You" *

3. "Turning Point" (Original Drums Version)

4. "Don’t Make Me Walk The Line" *

5. "I’m Finding Out" (French TV) *

6. "Heartbreakers Beach Party" (Extended Version)

7. "Keeping Me Alive" (French TV)

8. "Straight Into Darkness" (French TV)

9. "Ways to Be Wicked" (Denver Sessions) *

10. "Between Two Worlds" (French TV) *

11. "One On One" *

12. "Wild Thing" *

* previously unreleased