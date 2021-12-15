Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat Plot 2022 U.S. Tour

Tom Keifer is hitting the road in 2022 with fellow '80s hard rockers L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat for what the singer is calling the "Sonic Slam" tour.

The U.S. trek launches on June 1 in Liverpool, N.Y., and currently runs through July 16 in Pickerington, Ohio, with more dates on the way. (Keifer will get his feet wet at the M3 Rock Festival on May 7 in Columbia, Md., with the likes of Tesla, Skid Row and Kix.) Ticketing information can be found at Keifer's website, and you can see the full list of tour dates below.

"#keiferband is amped for the Sonic Slam 2022 tour with our friends L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat!" the former Cinderella frontman said in a statement. "Get ready for a 100% live, raucous, loud and slammin' rock show. Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2022."

Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe echoed Keifer's excitement. "Faster Pussycat has toured with Tom's band and L.A. Guns before but never all of us together," he said in a statement. "The shows were always amazing, and you can expect the same this summer. There’s going to be three decades of friendship and great music all under one roof. Sonic Slam is going to be a blast!"

Keifer released his most recent studio album, Rise, in 2019. Faster Pussycat released two songs in 2021: the original "Nola" and a cover of Johnny Thunders' "Pirate Love." L.A. Guns, meanwhile, are hot off the release of their new studio album, Checkered Past, in November.

"Every new record, the idea is like, What do I want to hear? What song didn't Zeppelin write that I can write?" L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns told UCR last month. "What would John Bonham do here? What would Neil Peart do here? All those kinds of fun puzzle pieces constantly go through my mind when I'm writing the music. And I try to keep it from getting progressive, and I think we maintain that really well."

Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat 'Sonic Slam' 2022 Tour

May 7 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (M3 Rock Festival, Keifer only)

June 1 - Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey's Bar & Grill

June 3 - Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway

June 4 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

June 9 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

June 10 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

June 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Palace Theatre

June 16 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 17 - St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

June 18 - Harrison, OH @ The Blue Note

June 23 - Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall

June 24 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot

June 25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

July 2 - Hot Springs, AR @ Magic Springs Water & Theme Park

July 8 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

July 8 - Des Plaines, IL @ The Des Plaines Theatre

July 15 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

July 16 - Pickerington, OH @ Picktown Palooza