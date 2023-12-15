KK’s Priest and L.A. Guns Announce 2024 Tour

KK's Priest and L.A. Guns will team up for the Return of the Sinner tour in 2024 with additional support from Burning Witches.

The band, featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, will finally play its first U.S. concerts. 13 dates have been announced so far for the trek, which begins on Mar. 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida following their appearance on the annual Monsters of Rock Cruise. The tour is currently set to wrap up on Mar. 24 in Glenside, Pennsylvania. Ticket sales begin on Saturday (Dec. 16).

"It has been far too long," Downing said in a statement. "I am very excited to announce that KK's Priest will soon have the honor of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7th 2024. Finally, KK's Priest metal is coming to my dear home away from home."

"We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England — where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago," he continued. "The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again — rest assured that it will be 'Blood and Thunder,' with 'Hellfire Thunderbolts' and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion."

How KK Downing and Tim 'Ripper' Owens Were Reunited

KK's Priest finally gave Downing the chance to work again with Owens. The pair first met when the Akron, Ohio-bred vocalist replaced Rob Halford as the lead singer in Judas Priest starting in the mid-90s. He made two albums with the British heavy metal legends, 1997's Jugulator and 2001's Demolition, exiting the lineup when Halford returned in 2003.

As Downing told UCR in 2021, it was like no time had passed. "I think his voice has just gotten better, really. Even though he always sounds fantastic," he said then. "He’s [very] versatile, you know, it’s not just the first two [Judas Priest] releases [he sang on] to go by. Obviously, we know he’s extremely versatile as a singer. It’s fantastic to work with him again. I love to hear him sing these songs. It’s a great fit and I’m very optimistic about the future. The band is real strong."

KK's Priest has released two albums to date, including 2023's The Sinner Rides Again.

KK's Priest, L.A. Guns Return of the Sinner Tour 2024

Mar. 2 - Monsters of Rock Cruise

Mar. 7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Mar. 9 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Mar. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

Mar. 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Mar. 13 - Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks

Mar. 15 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

Mar. 16 - Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

Mar. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Ae

Mar. 19 - Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

Mar. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Mar. 22 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Mar. 23 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

Mar. 24 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre