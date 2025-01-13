Tom Hamilton Says Steven Tyler’s Recovery Is Going ‘Really Well’

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton has an update for fans regarding the condition of lead singer, Steven Tyler.

It was September 2023 when Aerosmith launched their highly anticipated Peace Out farewell tour. Just three shows into the trek, Tyler suffered a fractured larynx and was forced to rest. The tour was initially postponed to 2024, but when treatment didn’t help Tyler’s voice get back to strength, the band canceled all dates and announced their retirement from touring.

In a new interview with WBUR, Hamilton offered a positive update on his bandmate.

"Steven's healing process is going really, really well,” the bassist revealed, “but it goes at its own pace.”

Hamilton was then careful to temper Aerosmith fans’ expectations.

“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it's a big 'if', and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction,” he explained. “If we do anything in the future, it would come from him."

What Could Aerosmith’s Future Be?

In an August interview, Hamilton suggested that Aerosmith would “figure out a way” to continue in some fashion. While he was unclear on what the future could look like, he insisted it “won’t include touring” and dismissed suggestions regarding a new singer or some kind of virtual lineup.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has soldiered on with his new group, Close Enemies. The lineup includes his bass tech, Trace Foster, guitarist Peter Stroud – who has been in Sheryl Crow’s band for decades – and drummer Tony Brock, who previously toured with Rod Stewart.