Tina Turner Recalls Path to Rock Stardom in New HBO Doc Trailer

Tina Turner details her struggles and successes in the new trailer for Tina, an upcoming HBO documentary on the singer.

The clip opens with vintage concert footage of Turner and her then-husband Ike, as various talking heads enthuse about her live prowess, determination and overall star power. But the trailer grows darker from there: "I had an abusive life," she says in a new interview. "There's no other way to tell the story. ... The divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, 'I'll just take my name.'"

Later in the preview, she recalls her dream to become "the first Black rock 'n' roll singer to pack places like the [Rolling] Stones." You can watch the trailer below.

Tina, which debuts March 27 on HBO and HBO Max, will also include previously unseen footage, rare audio and personal photos, alongside interviews with Oprah Winfrey, former MTV News host Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall and Turner’s current husband, Erwin Bach.

Turner has a busy schedule for 2021: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which opened on Broadway in 2019 before being paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently scheduled to return in the fall. Meanwhile, the singer was recently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The singer is currently ranked second overall in the Hall's fan vote, trailing only Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. The top five artists — which also currently includes Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and the Go-Go's — will comprise a "fans' ballot" tallied along with the others to choose the 2021 inductees.

Top 100 Classic Rock Artists