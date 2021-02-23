Watch Trailer for New Tina Turner Documentary ‘TINA’

A new documentary will chronicle the life and career of singer Tina Turner.

The film, simply titled TINA, is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on March 27.

“I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes,” Turner explains in the new trailer for the documentary. “And I’m here for you.” You can watch the trailer below.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner began her singing career as a teen, performing in nightclubs in the late ‘50s. Her star would take off in the ‘60s and early '70s with hits like “A Fool in Love,” “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine,” "Proud Mary" and “River Deep - Mountain High,” all released as part of her duo alongside husband Ike Turner. She’d experience a lull in the late '70s, only to return with a vengeance on the strength of her massively successful 1984 solo LP Private Dancer.

Often referred to as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Turner’s life endured plenty of highs and lows. In addition to her acclaimed music, the singer gabbed many headlines over the years due to her violently abusive relationship with Ike (they divorced in 1978). A biopic about her life, What’s Love Got to Do With It, starring actress Angela Bassett was released in 1993.

Bassett is one of the many notable stars to pop up in TINA, providing interviews about the legendary singer’s life. Oprah Winfrey, former MTV News host Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall and Turner’s current husband Erwin Bach also appear. The film boasts never-before-seen archival footage, rare audio and personal photos, along with interviews with Turner.

TINA is just the latest addition to a busy 2021 for the singer. Tuner was recently announced a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which opened on Broadway in 2019 before being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is tentatively slated to return in the fall.