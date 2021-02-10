Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Go-Go’s Lead 2021 Rock Hall Nominees

Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and the Go-Go's are among the 16 artists nominated for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Those three first-time candidates are joined in this year's class of nominees by Todd Rundgren, Devo, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Carole King, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Fela Kuti, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

To be eligible for induction, an artist must have released their first commercially available recording at least 25 years prior to the year of the nomination. Foo Fighters' self-titled debut was released in 1995, making this the first year they could have been nominated.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominees on the Rock Hall's website starting today through April 30. The results will count as one ballot among the more than 1,000 ballots sent out to artists, historians and members of the music industry. Only one of the five leading artists from the most recent fan vote, the Doobie Brothers, was inducted last year.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May. This year's induction ceremony is scheduled to be held live in Cleveland on an as-yet unspecified date in the fall.