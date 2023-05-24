Tina Turner Dies: Rockers React

Tina Turner, the legendary singer and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has died at the age of 83.

Turner’s death was confirmed in a statement from her family. "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n Roll,' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," they said. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

As word of Turner’s death continued to spread, fellow artists took to social media to pay their respects.

John Fogerty expressed pride that his song "Proud Mary" received a second life in Turner's hands. "I loved her version of Proud Mary!" the rocker declared. "It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record. I was so honored. I am also grateful I was on stage with her playing Proud Mary. Keep rollin’ on the river. Rest in peace, Tina."

"God bless you, Tina, the Queen of Rock and Soul and a dear friend to our family," noted the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

“Sad to hear of Tina Turner passing,” said Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler. “I saw her on her first major tour, supporting the Rolling Stones at Birmingham Odeon in 1966 and became an instant fan.”

Randy Bachman described Turner as “the queen of talent, perseverance and a role model for women everywhere,” adding, “We are fortunate that her legacy will live on through her music. Peace to her loved ones. An amazing force.”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale referred to Turner as “simply the best,” adding that she was “a very beautiful and gifted soul.” The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan described her as “legendary,” while hip-hop trailblazer Grandmaster Flash noted the singer personified “the ultimate strength of a woman.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Adams offered a personal message of praise for Turner, saying: “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice.”

These messages and more can be found below.