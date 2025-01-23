Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ Celebrates 40 Years With New Box

A 40th-anniversary edition of Tina Turner's Grammy-winning comeback album Private Dancer will be released on March 21.

The five CD and one Blu-ray set will include B-sides, live tracks and previously unreleased songs from the era.

One of those unreleased cuts, "Hot for You Baby," has been issued with the box's announcement. You can listen to the song, originally recorded for the album but left off, below.

In addition to the music included on the upcoming set, Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edtion) features a Blu-ray with 4K versions of the album's videos for the hit singles "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Better Be Good to Me," the title track and more.

READ MORE: Top 50 Songs of 1984

Private Dancer was Turner's fifth solo album after leaving husband and musical partner Ike Turner in the late '70s. Her abuse during the marriage led to one of music's greatest comeback stories, as Turner remade her career and became one of the '80s' biggest acts.

After a five-year break from recording an album, Turner scored a U.K. hit in 1983 with a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together." That led to work on Private Dancer, released in May 1984 and which went to No. 1 worldwide, won several Grammy Awards and turned the singer, now in her mid-'40s, into one of the era's hugest stars.

The multiplatinum record was followed by sold-out world tours and other hit albums over the next couple of decades. Turner died in 2023 at age 83.

What's on Tina Turner's 'Private Dancer' Box Set?

The upcoming box set edition of Private Dancer features the 2015 remaster of the original album - which included the hit singles "What's Love Got to Do With It," a No. 1 song, "Better Be Good to Me" and the title track, all U.S. Top 10 hits.

There are also discs of B-sides, single edits and extended versions of the singles, and previously unreleased tracks and non-album singles, such as Turner's cover of the Temptations' "Ball of Confusion" that helped launch her comeback.

Two CDs of live performances - from Chicago and Birmingham in 1984 - round out the music sets. The track listing for Turner's Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition) is below.

Tina Turner, 'Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)' Track Listing

CD1 – Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)

I Might Have Been Queen

What’s Love Got To Do With It

Show Some Respect

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Private Dancer

Let’s Stay Together

Better Be Good To Me

Steel Claw

Help

1984

CD2 – B-Sides, Single Edits And Extended Versions

B-sides:

I Wrote A Letter

Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow

Don’t Rush the Good Things

When I Was Young

Keep Your Hands Off My Baby

Single edits:

Let’s Stay Together

Help

Better Be Good To Me

Private Dancer

Extended versions:

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Better Be Good To Me

I Can’t Stand the Rain

Show Some Respect

CD3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles

Previously unreleased & Rare Tracks:

Hot For You Baby*

Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)

Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*

What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*

Private Dancer (Sterling Version)

Total Control

Non-Album singles:

Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) - Remix

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Single Edit)

One of the Living (Single Remix)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)

One of the Living (Special Club Mix)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Dub Version)

One of the Living (Dub version)

CD4 – World Tour ‘84 - Live At Park West, Chicago - August 2nd 1984*

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

Show Some Respect

I Might Have Been Queen

River Deep, Mountain High

Nutbush City Limits

What’s Love Got to Do With It

I Can’t Stand the Rain

Better Be Good to Me

Private Dancer

Let’s Stay Together

Help

Proud Mary

Legs

CD5 – Private Dancer Tour - Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984

Show Some Respect

I Might Have Been Queen

What’s Love Got To Do With It

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Better Be Good To Me

Private Dancer

Let’s Stay Together

Help

It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)

Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)

Let’s Dance (Feat. David Bowie)

Blu-ray – Promo videos

Let’s Stay Together (Restored from original 16mm film)

Help

What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)

Better Be Good to Me

Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)

Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)

Show Some Respect

*previously unreleased