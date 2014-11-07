‘The Osbournes’ Show is Coming Back

Apparently, Ozzy Osbourne remains curious about what it would be like to star on a reality show without boozing. That's according to wife Sharon, who is announcing a limited return of their long-dormant series 'The Osbournes.'

"Ozzy’s decided he wants to do another few episodes -- about eight -- of 'The Osbournes'," she said, as part of an appearance on 'Loose Women.' "It’s been 13 years since we first did it. He said for the three years we did it, he was drunk the whole time -- and he’d like to be sober."

'The Osbournes' aired on MTV from 2002-05; Osbourne has since gotten sober, though not without occasional lapses. This limited run hopefully won't interfere with Ozzy's tandem work a new album with Black Sabbath, the follow up to the No. 1 reunion project '13.'

It would seem Ozzy's had a change of heart about the show in the past year. Last summer he declared he reunited with Black Sabbath partly to cleanse himself of the experience of being on the program. “Of course I regret doing the f—ing show... I didn’t want to be on f—ing television. I didn’t become a f—ing rock ‘n’ roll singer to read the f—ing weather forecast, know what I mean? it’s part of the reason I wanted to come back. This album ('13') pisses on all that.”

It would seem a compromise has been reached. "It’s not forever -- no more than eight episodes," Sharon adds. "It’s a kind of catch-up, 'what they’re doing now.'" The Osbourne's children Kelly and Jack, both of whom also starred in the original series, are expected to return, as well. "They’ll come in and out," Sharon said.

You Think You Know Ozzy Osbourne?