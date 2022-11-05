The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Wraps Two-Night Run at Capitol Theatre

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 completed the second of two performances at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. on Friday night.

The tour, which performs the music of the Band's legendary 1976 farewell performance, features an impressive lineup of musicians, including Warren Haynes and Don Was with Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin and Mark Mullins & the Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint).

At the Capitol Theatre on Friday, the lineup played through various Band songs from the original 1976 set list, including "Up on Cripple Creek," "Life Is a Carnival" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," as well as songs by some of the guest musicians in 1976, like Neil Young's "Helpless" and Bob Dylan's "Forever Young."

Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Robertson and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour will make its way through several major American cities this month, like Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

“It is such an honor that the musical celebration of the Last Waltz and the Band carries on today," Robbie Robertson said in an earlier press release. "Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of musicians makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition."

The remaining dates of the tour can be viewed below.

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Dates

Nov. 5 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 8 - Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 9 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 11 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 13 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Nov. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 17 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater