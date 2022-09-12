Last Waltz Tour Set to Return This Fall

The Last Waltz Tour is scheduled to return this fall. The concerts celebrating the Band's legendary 1976 farewell concert will include Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson and Don Was, among others, this year.

The trek will begin with a pair of performances on Nov. 3 and 4 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., then continue through November. The final show will take place on Nov. 20 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below.

Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Robertson and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the show aims to recreate some of the music and moments of the original 1976 concert, which was filmed by Martin Scorsese and released in 1978. Other performers on the 2022 tour will include Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins and the Levee Horns, which will perform Allen Toussaint's original arrangements.

"It is such an honor that the musical celebration of the Last Waltz and the Band carries on today," Robbie Robertson said in a press release. "Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of musicians makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition."

"We are counting down the days till we get to see this lineup, performing these songs, in the greatest music celebration of our lives," Wortman, creator and producer of the Last Waltz Tour franchise, added. "Seeing the audiences sing along to every word at every show as one family is what all of us music fans live for."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Sept. 16.

The Last Waltz Tour 2022

Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 11 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater