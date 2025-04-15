The Darkness Announce 2025 North American Tour
The Darkness have announced a sprawling North American tour in support of new album Dreams on Toast.
The first leg of the trek begins on Aug. 29 in Pryor, Oklahoma, and runs through Sept. 21 in Cleveland. It picks up again on Nov. 7 in Houston and concludes on Nov. 22 in Denver.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Dreams on Toast, the Darkness' eighth studio album, arrived on March 28. UCR's Michael Gallucci wrote: "Dreams on Toast bears no overriding theme other than have a good time and try to get out alive; if you can't, that's cool, too. The album's 33 minutes whiz by, with power pop, metal and even some galloping country ('Hot on My Tail,' 'Cold Hearted Woman') tossed into the fidgety mix."
When the band's star-making debut album, Permission to Land, turned 20 in 2023, frontman Justin Hawkins marveled to UCR about making it two decades in the business.
"You get a band that's around for 20 years and then you can't shoot them down," he said. "They're bulletproof, they have their own audience and their own way of doing things. And that's the sort of longevity that you don't dare to imagine at the beginning of a project. If you get there it's a miracle, really."
The Darkness 2025 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 29 – Pryor, OK @ Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds
Aug. 30 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage
Sept. 3 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Sept. 5 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Sept. 6 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 9 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
Sept. 10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sept. 13 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements
Sept. 14 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda
Sept. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
Sept. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Sept. 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
Nov. 7 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
Nov. 8 – Austin, TX @ Emo's
Nov. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Nov. 15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Nov. 17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Nov. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Nov. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Nov. 22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall