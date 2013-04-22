The Allman Brothers Band Announce 2013 Summer Tour

The Allman Brothers Band have announced a new run of late summer shows that are set to kick off in Pennsylvania on Aug. 16 and 17. Steve Winwood will be supporting the group from Aug. 23 through 30 while Grace Potter & The Nocturnals will open for the Allmans from Sept. 2 through 7.

"This will be a good little run," singer Gregg Allman says. "We've always loved Steve and we've been listening to a lot of Grace's stuff, so I imagine we're going to have a bunch of fun together."

Inviting Steve Winwood along for the ride won't be a surprise to too many of us since the Allmans are rather well known for their take on 'Don't Want You No More', a track by Winwood's former band Spencer Davis Group.

The Allman Brothers Band recently closed out the first night of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival and were joined onstage by Slowhand himself for 'Why Does Love Have To Be So Sad'. The group also welcomed Los Lobos members David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas as well as bluesman Taj Mahal onto the stage for 'Statesboro Blues'.

Here is a list of the recently announced Allman Brothers tour dates: